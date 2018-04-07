After GST, PM Modi dispensation unveils GSD – Govt Sponsored Disruption, says TMC

NEW DELHI: After the GST, the Modi dispensation has now brought in “GSD – government-sponsored disruption” in Parliament, the Trinamool Congress said on Friday after unabated protests virtually washed out a tumultuous budget session.

It said that unless the government addressed the issues of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, establishment of the Cauvery Management Board and rising atrocities against Dalits, the monsoon session too could be disrupted.

Lashing out at the government for not allowing the opposition voice to be heard in Parliament, the TMC on Friday accused the Modi dispensation of instigating the AIADMK to disrupt proceedings.

Ridiculing the decision of the BJP members of not taking the salary for 23 days of the session which ended on Friday, the opposition party said that by doing so the ruling party was only shirking off their responsibility.