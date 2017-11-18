acche din for goa legislators: CM hints at pay hike to curb ‘political corruption’

Panaji : Just when one thought there was no way to tackle political corruption, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar has come up with a ”solution” to the deep rooted problem.

“In near future, I’m going to increase the salaries of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in an attempt to keep up with the financial liabilities arising out their post,” announced Parrikar at a large media gathering on the occasion of the National Press Day.

“The politician in the current situation has to be on duty 24 hours, so he hardly gets time to devote to his business. I am the only person who has directly said all the time that if MLAs don’t get proper salaries, they will have a reason to start corruption,” Parrikar said. He further said it does not mean that after giving the necessary hike, every MLA will be clean, but at least there will be no reason for them to indulge in graft.

He said people should not hold individual politicians but political partices accountable. “The voters should hold a political setup accountable. If you don”t elect a majority, you are going to get a mess and then you won”t be able to hold anyone accountable. Those who have shown the trend of arrogance have been sent packing,” he said.

The said hike in salaries for all MLAs and ministers might get approval in the coming winter session of the Assembly scheduled to begin on December 13. It may be noted that way back in 2012, Parrikar as the CM then had hiked the salaries of MLAs through an amendment bill.