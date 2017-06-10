AAP demands CM’s resignation, strict action against guilty cops

Indore: Condemning the brutal police repression of farmers’ agitation in Mandsaur district, which killed nine protesters so far, national spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sanjay Singh alleged that farmers are being killed in all the states ruled by Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Addressing the media during his visit with a delegation of AAP leaders, including spokesperson Ashutosh, Member of Parliament, Bhagwant Man and MLA Somnath Bharti here on Friday Singh said “Those who feed the country are getting bullets in return in all the states ruled by BJP.”

“While the government of Madhya Pradesh boasts of providing 50 per cent profit to the farmers by increasing the support price of their production, the same government on the other hand submits affidavit in the Supreme Court, showing itself helplessness in extending the profit in the face of increasing inflation,” Singh said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the AAP leader said “While BJP government failed to take action against Vijay Mallya, who is a loan defaulter of more than Rs 9,000 crore, it took no time to act stringently against a farmer, who failed to pay off Rs 20,000 loan.”

The AAP delegation also demanded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to resign from his post and strict action against the officers responsible for the death of protesting farmers in Mandsaur incident.

State president of AAP said “I have been travelling to many districts in the state to meet farmers since April 15 and found their condition really pathetic. Number of suicides has increased and at least five farmers are committing suicide daily in the state. The government should recover loans from Adani and Ambani and with that money, provide some relief to farmers buried under heavy debts.”

The delegation will meet the protesting farmers in Mandsaur on Saturday.

Cong demands to record autopsy of deceased farmer, denied

Large number of Congressmen led by former MLA Ashwin Joshi and former MP Sajjan Singh Verma reached MY Hospital’s mortuary here on Friday morning after learning about the death of another farmer, who was admitted to the hospital after sustaining critical injuries in police action on a protest rally in Mandsaur on Thursday evening. The party workers demanded the hospital administration and police to allow them record the post-mortem examination in their own device, which was turned down by the hospital administration. However, as per the norms police recorded the whole procedure and didn’t even allow media persons to interact with the family members of the deceased farmer.