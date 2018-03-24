AAP and BJP in same boat: Congress

High Court quashes order on disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs

New Delhi : The Congress on Friday said quashing disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs of Delhi by the Delhi High Court on the ground of denial of natural justice is no big deal as they would be ultimately disqualified for holding the ‘office of profit’ as parliamentary secretaries in view of the Supreme Court’s order on July 26 last year in the Bimolangshu Roy of Assam case.

Addressing a joint press conference with former Manipur deputy CM Gaikhangam, Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and Arunachal MP Takam Sanjoy, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said appointment of the parliamentary secretaries without legislative competence was done not only in Delhi but also in Manipur by BJP Chief Minister N Biren Singh who got as many as 12 MLAs appointed as the parliamentary secretaries that puts both BJP and AAP in the same boat.

She said the BJP has become a ‘master of defections’ to usurp power despite not winning elections, committing ‘a daylight robbery of majority mandate in Goa, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya playing politics of muscle, coercion and money.’

Sushmita insisted that the BJP government in Manipur is doubly ineligible for violating the constitutional laws, first for having illegally allotting office of profit to 12 MLAs and second, making a defecting Congress MLA TH Shyamkumar as a minister instead of disqualifying him under the anti-defection law.

She circulated a letter written by the Manipur CM to the Governor on March 15 to administer oath to eight MLAs that showed Shyamkumar as the Congress MLA from Andro.

Reacting on the high court order, Congress’s Delhi unit president Ajay Maken tweeted, “We will fight it out in the Election Commission again as these 20 MLAs have enjoyed perks. HC has not disputed or denied this. The HC has just asked ECI to look at it again in the light of natural justice!”