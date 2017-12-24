75th Raising Day of 77 Mountain Brigade or ‘Chindits’ 

Harchura (Assam) : The Army’s 77 Mountain Brigade also known as ‘Chindits’ on Saturday celebrated its 75th Raising Day Platinum Jubilee at its Counter Insurgency training centre at Harchura near Balipara in Sonitpur district.

Inaugurating the programme, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Red Horn Division Maj Gen P S Behl said the Brigade was established during the World War-II on June 10, 1942 at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh by legendary Brig Orde Wintage. The Chindits, known officially as the Long Range Penetration Groups, were special operations units of the British and Indian armies, which saw action in 1943–1944, during the Buram Campaign of World War-II. Chindit is a corrupted form of the Burmese mythical beast Chinthé or Chinthay, statues of which guard Buddhist temples. The first Chindit unit, the 77th Indian Infantry Brigade, was gradually formed in the area around Jhansi in the summer of 1942. To commemorate the momentous occasion numerous events were spread over two days commencing from Saturday to be attended by many serving and veteran officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks to mark the 75 years of dedicated service of the Chindits Brigade to the Nation, the GoC said.