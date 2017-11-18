‘63% respondents for using more military force in J&K’

New Delhi : More than 60 per cent respondents of a survey believe that the Centre should use more military force in Jammu and Kashmir, American fact-tank Pew Research Centre said on Friday.

The state has been on the edge since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani by security forces in July last year. It has witnessed widespread clashes between the security forces and civilians since then.

The survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre said while 63 per cent of the respondents were in favour of using more military force in Jammu and Kashmir, 64 per cent had a “very unfavourable” view of Pakistan, which was nine per cent higher compared to the previous year.

˜”This was up by nine per cent compared to the last year,” Bruce Stokes, Global Director of the Economic Attitudes of the Pew Research Centre, said during an interaction with reporters at the American Center here.

The survey, conducted between February 21 and March 10, sought views of 2,464 people across the country, in both urban and rural areas.

More than eight in 10 Indians said economic conditions were “good” in the country, despite the Centre’s demonetisation move last year.