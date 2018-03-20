500 coolers gutted in fire in Bhopal

BHOPAL: About 500 coolers were gutted in a fire at Deepak Enterprises, a cooler shop at Vijay Market in BHEL Kalibari area, which falls under Govindpura police station. The incident occurred on Monday. Short circuit is believed to be main reason behind fire, according to police.

Ajay Lakhani, owner of Deepak Enterprises, said, “My shop was not insured. The loss may run up to Rs 10 lakh as nearly 500 coolers have been gutted in fire. A private water tanker was passing through my shop. I called it and told driver to douse the fire. It was timely initiative, which prevented fire from spreading to other shops. Otherwise, it would have been more disastrous.”