50 mobile phones, batteries, SIM cards, found during barrack search at Bhondsi Jail

Gurugram: A case was registered after fifty mobile phones, forty one batteries, eleven SIM cards and nine mobile recharge cards were seized during search of barracks at Gurugram’s Bhondsi Jail.

“A special searching team had instilled a search operation of barracks, which is when the items were found,” Gurugram’s police PRO Ravindra Kumar confirmed.

An FIR was registered against unknown persons under relevant Sections of Prisoner Act of the IPC at Bhondsi police station. The phones have been put under tracking and investigation is on to find out owners of the phones.

“Since the past two months, a lot of such items have been caught inside Bhondsi Jail,” said Police PRO Kumar.

The incident came to light on Tuesday.