5 killed as tractor-trolley falls from railway overbridge

Lucknow: Five persons were killed and over 50 injured when a tractor-trolley fell on to a road from a railway overbridge which did not have railings here on Tuesday, police said. The mishap that took place at the Ghuhar bridge in Lucknow, claimed the lives of three women, a man and a child.

A total of 55 people were travelling in the vehicle.

Officials told IANS that the injured have been admitted to the trauma centre at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU). Two persons, including a child, were in a very critical condition, the officials added.

The tractor-trolley was from Bachrajpur in Kannauj and was returning to their village from Barabanki.