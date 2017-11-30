36,000 Rohingyas in India; terror links cannot be ruled out: BSF

New Delhi : Around 36,000 Rohingyas are at present there in various parts of the country and the Border Security Force (BSF) has upped its ante against illegal influx into India as their links with terror organisations cannot be ruled out, the force chief said on Wednesday.

K K Sharma, the director general (DG) of the 2.5-lakh personnel-strong force, said his troops have apprehended 87 Rohingya Muslims along the Indo-Bangla border since the beginning of this year till October 31, and 76 “have been sent back to Bangladesh”, reports PTI.

“As far as my information goes, about 36,000 Rohingyas are there in this country at various places…This is one of those general observations and is based on inputs we received from our sister agencies (like the police and intelligence),” he told reporters during an interaction ahead of the BSF’s 52nd Raising Day on December 1.

He said the border guarding force has not come across any specific case where a Rohingya they caught possessed arms, ammunition or had terror connection.

“But, the threat that they have some links with terror organisations is a very serious one and has been given by our sister agencies and I don’t doubt them,” Sharma said. He said the force has bolstered its manpower and surveillance equipments at “vulnerable” posts along the Bangladesh border to check the illegal influx of Rohingyas from the neighbouring country into India. The force sent back the Rohingyas and did not arrest them as they would have then become a “liability”, the DG said.