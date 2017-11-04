3,500 VVPAT machines fail in EC test in Gujarat: Hardik Patel

Ahmedabad : Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Friday said that over 3,500 VVPAT machines had “failed” in the first level test of the Election Commission, and alleged that the ruling BJP would indulge in “fraud” in the upcoming Gujarat elections, reports IANS.

“Over 3,550 VVPAT machines failed in the first level test of the Election Commission, and I can say with confidence that the BJP will indulge in fraud in Gujarat elections,” Patel said in a tweet.

On September 29, the Election Commission said that it will use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in all 50,128 voting booths in Gujarat.

Polls for the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat would be held on December 9 and 14. The results would be declared on December 18. The BJP is facing the ire of the Patidar community in Gujarat.

The firebrand Patidar community leader is demanding reservation in educational institutions and government jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Mevani meets Rahul, discusses his demands

Gandhinagar: A day after Patidar leader Hardik Patel cleared the air on a kinship with the Congress, dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday giving clear indications of an emerging natural ally understanding with the national opposition. Mevani had on Thursday sought to clear the air stating that he was not keen to join any political configuration before the elections, but had given enough indications towards moving into a natural ally relationship with the congress.

He had however retained the bargaining chip in his own hands pointing out that he would clear the stand of the dalits he represents after the Congress gives it’s reaction and reasoning to the charter of demands submitted by them. Mevani met up with the congress vice-president on the third and final day of his three day tour of south Gujarat.

Mevani, like Hardik, did not spell his support for the congress in explicit terms but stated clearly that all dalit organizations and activists are one in working for the defeat of the BJP. –FROM RK Misra