3 arrested for raping minor girl in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: Three men have been arrested on the charge of raping a minor girl in Sidhgora area of Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, a police officer said today. All three accused, aged between 20 to 25 years, were apprehended yesterday after a complaint was filed by the 13-year-old girl’s mother the night before, Ashok Kumar, the officer-in-charge of Sidhgora police station, said.

In her complaint, the woman said her daughter was playing with younger brother near Baridih Park here on Saturday evening, when two accused, one of them known to the girl, approached the siblings, Kumar said. “The men sent the brother home, luring him with biscuits, before taking the girl to an abandoned house in the area, where the third accused joined them. The girl was dropped near her house around 1.30am in the intervening night of June 9 and 10,” the officer said quoting the FIR. The arrests were made on the basis of description of the accused provided by the girl, Kumar said, adding that she has been sent to government-run M G M Hospital for a medical test.