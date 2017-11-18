29-year-old Woman raped by taxi driver, aide in noida

The duo threatened her and took her to Greater Noida where they raped her.

New Delhi/Bhopal : A 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped and robbed by a taxi driver and his accomplice in Greater Noida after she was picked up from Ansal Plaza here, police said.

On November 15, the woman approached K N Katju police station with a complaint alleging that she had been raped the night before.

She told police that around midnight, she took a taxi from near Ansal Plaza to go to her home in Rohini.

The taxi driver allowed another person to board the taxi and soon, they started misbehaving with her, the police said. The duo threatened her and took her to Greater Noida where they raped her.

The accused took away her gold ornaments, cell phone and Rs 12,000 in cash, the police said in a PTI report.

She managed to reach home and informed her family and subsequently a complaint was lodged with police. Since the woman boarded the taxi from Ansal Plaza, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hauz Khas police station, a case was registered there. A probe in on, said an officer.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old girl was gangraped here many times in the last few months by three men, who took the help of a woman to lure her each time. The four have been arrested.

Jahangirabad SP Bhartendu Sharma told IANS that the girl lives in Jahangirabad area. While on her way to school, she would be offered toffees by a woman, who lives in the neighbourhood. The woman would then hand over the girl to the three men. This went on for months.

The girl fell ill one day and told her ordeal to her mother, who then filed an FIR.