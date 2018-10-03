2 booked for cheating MPHB of Rs 4 Lakhs

Habibganj police arrested a 27-year-old man Sandeep Sen for allegedly getting Rs 4 lakh transferred in his own bank account from Allahabad Bank account of MP Housing Board by producing a forged cheque of MP housing board executive engineer (EE)-divion-3. Sen works as a barber in men’s saloon and lives in Panchsheel Nagar. He allegedly transferred amount in two parts: Rs 65,832 and Rs 3,40,632. On the basis of MP housing board EE ND Dwivedi’s complaint of fraud against two miscreants, Habibganj police booked them under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC. The other accused is on the run.

The matter came to fore when housing board realised that its account mismatched with that of its bank balance. They found about the embezzlement by holding an internal inquiry. According to SHO of Habibganj Virendra Chouhan it is yet to be ascertained that how the accused forged these documents.