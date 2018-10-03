Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Bhopal / 2 booked for cheating MPHB of Rs 4 Lakhs

2 booked for cheating MPHB of Rs 4 Lakhs

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 03, 2018 09:22 am
FOLLOW US:

Habibganj police arrested a 27-year-old man Sandeep Sen for allegedly getting Rs 4 lakh transferred in his own bank account from Allahabad Bank account of MP Housing Board by producing a forged cheque of MP housing board executive engineer (EE)-divion-3.  Sen works as a barber in men’s saloon and lives in Panchsheel Nagar. He allegedly transferred amount in two parts: Rs 65,832 and Rs 3,40,632.  On the basis of MP housing board EE ND Dwivedi’s complaint of fraud against two miscreants, Habibganj police booked them under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC. The other accused is on the run.

The matter came to fore when housing board realised that its account mismatched with that of its bank balance.  They found about the embezzlement by holding an internal inquiry.  According to SHO of Habibganj Virendra Chouhan it is yet to be ascertained that how the accused forged these documents.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Trigger-happy cops

    The cold-blooded killing of an Apple India executive by a UP Police constable in Lucknow on Friday night yet again…

  • IL&FS: Welcome rescue

    It is a redux of Satyam Computers, albeit on a much bigger scale. The sacking of the board of Infrastructure…

  • An experiment in coming to terms with truth

    Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's PA, Bapu, Hey Ram, Hey Ram controversy, Venkita Kalyanam, Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversaryAs expressive of his faults and follies as of his vigour and virtues, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography — read, discussed, debated,…

  • Criminal netas: Still a menace

    Even though it is widely believed that the Supreme Court should have intervened in tackling the vicious political-criminal nexus, it…

  • The winds of detente could blow amongst us

    borders, poem, india, pakistan, indo-pakistan border, love, friendship, peace of mind, weekend, weekend readsPassing through his honeymoon period in power when the Pakistan army establishment is relieved that it does not have to…