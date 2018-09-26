16-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar commits suicide in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan): A 16-year-old girl from Bihar allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a river in the Adharshila area here Wednesday morning, police said. Shipra Ranjan, resident of Bihar’s Madhubani district, had joined a coaching institute here in June to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental colleges, a police officer said.

The Class XI student allegedly jumped into the Chambal river at around 7 am. A rescue operation was initiated but by the time the girl could be rescued, she had died, the officer said.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, however, no suicide note was recovered. Her hostel room and bags are yet to be searched. The girl was said to be good at studies,” he said.

The body was sent to a mortuary for a post-mortem that will be carried after her parents arrive, he added.