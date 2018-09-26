Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar commits suicide in Kota

16-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar commits suicide in Kota

— By PTI | Sep 26, 2018 05:27 pm
FOLLOW US:

Kota (Rajasthan): A 16-year-old girl from Bihar allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a river in the Adharshila area here Wednesday morning, police said. Shipra Ranjan, resident of Bihar’s Madhubani district, had joined a coaching institute here in June to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental colleges, a police officer said.

The Class XI student allegedly jumped into the Chambal river at around 7 am. A rescue operation was initiated but by the time the girl could be rescued, she had died, the officer said.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, however, no suicide note was recovered. Her hostel room and bags are yet to be searched. The girl was said to be good at studies,” he said.


The body was sent to a mortuary for a post-mortem that will be carried after her parents arrive, he added.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…