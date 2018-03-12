Indore: A 15-member delegation of International Solar Alliance will visit the city on Monday to see the works done towards promoting use of solar energy in the state. The delegation would include representative members of 15 out of the 121 nations in the alliance.

The team members will inspect the works done in promoting solar roof top and solar pump scheme and also, discuss planning and development of activities that would increase the use of solar energy.

The delegation will leave for Bhopal on March 13 and also, inspect the 50 MW solar park at Ichchawar in Sehore district.

According to reports, the delegation visiting the city would include representative members of African countries– Fiji, Kingdom of Cambodia, Uganda, Costa Rica, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Ethiopia, Ghana, Gwana, Burundi, Rwanda, Seychelles and South Sudan.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an alliance of more than 121 countries, most of them being sunshine countries, which lie either completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. The primary objective of the alliance is to work for efficient exploitation of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

This initiative was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech in November 2015 at Wembley Stadium, in which he referred to sunshine countries as Suryaputra (“Sons of the Sun”). The alliance is the first treaty-based inter-governmental organisation. Countries that do not fall within the Tropics can join the ISA and enjoy all benefits as other members, with the exception of voting rights.

Meanwhile, Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron has on Sunday co-chaired the first founding conference of International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan.