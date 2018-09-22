Indore: IIM Indore beats IIT, NIT to win national quiz

A team of Indian Institute of Management Indore has won the NTPC Electron National Quiz-2018 in which 800 teams from leading institutes comprising 1500 students participated. The finals were conducted at PMI campus recently. IIT Kanpur and NIT Rourkela secured second and third position respectively. Samyak Ponangi and Shaurya Saxena from IIM Indore won the finals with a score of 131, Pradyumna Choudhury and Anshul Roy from IIT Kanpur stood second with a score of 122 and Swayambodha Mohapatra and Abhishek Patra from NIT Rourkela finished with a score of 108, a release issued on Friday stated.

The NTPC Electron Quiz 2018 started from Patna on August 31 saw participation from all engineering and business schools in six locations including Kolkata, Lucknow, Noida, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Hyderabad witnessed maximum number of 406 teams, followed by Lucknow with 110, Patna 89, Noida 71, Mumbai 68 and Kolkata with 30 teams. NTPC electron quiz started in 2004 and since then it has been successful in connecting with young minds with an aim to develop a healthy learning and development culture. NTPC is committed to introducing a new perspective on quizzing that is non-conventional, yet powerful learning tool for the young India.

Run for environment safety on Oct 2

Having been organised by students of IIM Indore for a decade, UDAAN is here again in pursuit of its motive to press social issues with a marathon. The theme for 11th edition of UDAAN is, ‘Run for Environment Safety’. The marathon would be organised on October 2.

The marathon is divided into three phases wherein the largest track runs from IIM-I to Dussehra Maidan (21 kms), then from Dussehra from IIM-I (11kms), the smallest one being with IIM campus only (3 kms) for the insider community only. UDAAN 2018 will be organised on October 2 wherein the participants will not just be given a platform to voice social change but also win attractive cash prizes.