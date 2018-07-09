WhatsApp-based calorie-counting service to check macro calories

My hectic worklife made it difficult to keep a track of macros and calories, because it demanded that I estimate the portion sizes and break down each meal into its constituents all by myself, which simply wasn’t feasible in most situations.This situation plagues the health and fitness routines of many working professionals Veer Ramlugonan, avid fitness and healthy lifestyle practitioner.

A team of trained health professionals has come up with an innovative idea to check people’s macro calories — a task that most people usually avoid by giving the excuse of not having enough time. Veer Ramlugonan, an avid fitness and healthy lifestyle advocate and practitioner, who is the founder and owner of the innovative WhatsApp-based calorie-counting service, talks to FPJ’s Swapnil Mishra about healthy lifestyle and how effective is this service for the common man. Excerpts:

What is The Food Analysts, and what does it do?

The Food Analysts is an easy-to-use and highly effective, personalised food coaching service. It’s essentially a team of leading dieticians and nutritionists who analyse every meal the customer eats, and are available to them 24X7 via WhatsApp. The concept is simple; the customer sends a picture of their meal on the messaging service to the designated group, following which a quick analysis to the food’s nutritional value is presented to them in the form of a report. The Food Analyst’s team helps guide customers by explaining to them the intricacies of their intake of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, and how it affects their overall health and wellness in the long term, and fitness goals in the short term.

How did you come up with this idea?

As a practitioner of a healthy lifestyle, I’ve always advocated strongly for exercise and balanced diets. Over the past several years, I’ve maintained a relatively fit and active routine, going to the gym frequently and trying to eat well whenever possible. My hectic worklife made it difficult to keep a track of macros and calories, because it demanded that I estimate the portion sizes and break down each meal into its constituents all by myself, which simply wasn’t feasible in most situations.This situation plagues the health and fitness routines of many working professionals and is what lead me to start The Food Analysts.

How does TFA work?

The Food Analysts is a WhatsApp-based personalised food coach. It is spearheaded by a team of expert nutritionists and fitness coaches who help subscribers track their daily calorie and nutrient intakes. To register, users send in their basic characteristics such as weight, height, and their individual fitness goals (i.e. weight loss, muscle building, maintenance, etc). This information allows the team of experts to draft a fitness plan for the user and accurately determine their daily quota of proteins, carbs, and fats. The process is highly seamless and convenient.

How to get access to TFA?

To sign up for our services, you can visit www.thefoodanalysts.command and send us your basic information such as age, weight, height, food habits, and exercise routine, following which you can choose a monthly or yearly package based on your requirements. A registration fee of only Rs 1357 per month is charged for a year. Once you register, you can immediately get in touch with our nutritionists on WhatsApp.

How many people have benefited from it?

In total, we have over 50,000 subscribers internationally, and our numbers are only growing. So far, the response has been phenomenally positive, the results have been excellent, and we’ve been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to improve thousands of people’s lives.

What kind of suggestions do your subscribers get?

The suggestions we give are based on each meal the client consumes and whether or not it aligns with their calorie intake mandate, macro distribution, and time of day. These suggestions go out after every meal report and are aimed at educating the user about why that particular meal is or isn’t ideal to their fitness goals, and how they can improve the said dish by just making a few simple changes. These changes are designed so as to not inconvenience the customer by having them make any drastic alterations to their next meal. We also teach them how to compensate if they ever slip up on their calorie intakes as well as teach them about the advantages of adding specific ingredients and styles of preparation based on their region and season that will assist them reach their fitness goals in shorter span of time.

How many nutritionists does your company currently employ?

We have a team of 14 nutritionists and food coaches, each of whom are respected authorities in the various fields of study. Our people are extremely skilled at motivating and educating users to stick to their routines and have an excellent track record of helping them meet their fitness goals.

What is the goal of TFA?

We have a stellar team of nutritionists who excel at educating users about food and nutrition. We do not offer diets, but instead, help people manage their nutrition. The final goal of The Food Analysts is to slowly enable the client to make independent and informed choices about the food they eat, and in a sense, making them largely self-sufficient in routine matters, while we continue to provide them with expert advice and constant motivation.