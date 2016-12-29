“We can’t even be happy in our own skin colour”, says Tannishtha Chatterjee

Rohit Pramar speaks to Tannishtha Chatterjee about Golden Globe nominations, films, controversies and more…

2016 is about to come to an end and actress Tannishtha Chatterjee can’t stop smiling. The pretty actress had a great year with multiple releases. She played a single mother opposite Brett Lee in UnIndian, whereas in Parched, we saw her playing the powerful character of Rani. Now, Tannishtha is excited for her Hollywood film Lion. Directed by Garth Davis, the film has four Golden Globes nominations including Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Supporting Actor (Dev Patel) and Best Supporting Actress (Nicole Kidman).

How do you feel about your film Hollywood film Lion getting four Golden Globe nominations?

I feel great. I haven’t seen the film yet. Because you know, I couldn’t do go to Toronto for the film’s premiere because I was shooting something. Then I couldn’t go to London to watch it because I was again shooting for something. But it has released in the US and a lot of my friends have seen it there and they all have said fantastic things about the film. Garth Davis is a really special director. I really enjoyed working with him. I’m very happy but not surprised. Because even when I read the script and starting shooting for it, I knew it was going to be a special film.

Did you get interact with Nicole Kidnam?

We never shot together because her part is in Tasmania and our part is all in India in Kolkata. So my scenes are all with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the child, and Dev Patel.

Can you tell us about your role?

No (laughs) because this film is going to release in India in February and it’s a bit of a surprise. There is a twist in the story. I know the book is already there but there is one point in the story. It has edginess so I was never allowed to speak about the role.

Do you have any films coming up in Bollywood?

Yes, I finished shooting for a film in October and I think there is some patch work left. So that film will come out. Then there is another film called Doctor Rakhmabai. I have finished shooting for it and I think the film will release in the beginning of the year. Dr Rakhmabai is based on India’s first practicing female doctor. It’s a biopic.

Are you happy with the way this year has been for you?

2016 has been very special for me. I have had multiple releases and very different kind of films. There was UnIndian where I played an Australian girl of Indian origin who is divorcee and single mother. Island City also released this year, which was very different from Parched. So I have had different experiences from these films so it’s been a very dynamic and interesting year for me. Also, Angry Indian Goddesses was released across the globe and I also travelled around the world. So 2016 has been a very dynamic year for me.

You had a controversy earlier this earlier on the sets of TV show Comedy Nights Bachao. Apparently, you were mocked for skin colour. Do you think Indians are obsessed with fair skin?

Of course, the obsession is there. But I wish on that TV show the mockery was on me. It was on something that I share with 80% population of this country (laughs). I find it really obscene the way we look, we don’t know what development is. What all are we talking? We can’t even be happy in our own skin colour.

What do you have to say about the current status of women in the Indian film industry?

I think it’s improving. Women in the industry have always been seen as an object but it’s not only in India. It’s everywhere. I mean men are also objectified. But it’s done in a different way than how women are used and then there is judgment too. They want you to work like that and then they judge you for doing it. So you know it’s a really complex situation with the image there. But I feel it’s changing. The fact that there are many women-centric films and they are working at the box-office as well. This year we saw many women-centric that broke the stereotypes on how people portray women. I think the directors are making more conscious choices and I’ve constantly been debating about this in the media. It is about bringing more consciousness in people. The role of popular culture is extremely important here because kids grow up watching certain images and it becomes a part of their sub-conscious. It was exactly my point when I walked out of that comedy show that is so popular and has a family audience. What is it really that it propagates? But I feel there is a change and it should continue.