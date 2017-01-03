Bundle packages would be strengthened in 2017

‘V-Fiber’ in Indore to deliver superfast broadband service

Indore: Trend of availing telecom services in bundle packages, which started in 2016, would be strengthened further in 2017 when voice calls would be made free of cost but usages of data would be charged. Bharti Airtel is ready delivering quality broadband services using green technology, said Dharmender Khajuria, CEO, MP and Chhattisgarh, Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Mondayv while talking to this correspondent.

Khajuria was here to launch ‘V-Fiber’ in the city for landline service, which offers superfast broadband to its revered customers.

Bharti Airtel Limited is the leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company ranks among the top three service providers globally in terms of subscribers.

In India, the company’s offer include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed DSL broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national and international long distance services to carriers.

Bharti Airtel is the first private telecommunication company, which started its operation from Indore in 1998. Today it has 1.70 crore subscribers in the state and being the second biggest telecom player in MP. Khajuria, who assumed charge of CEO of MP-CG circle in September, threw lights on various issues.

What does it mean by V-Fiber and how it would help telecom services?

Airtel is the first operator in India to deploy Vectorization technology, which turbo charges the last mile copper with advanced noise elimination technology (just like in audio systems) to deliver superfast data speed up to 100 Mbps. This is Europe’s No 1 fixed broadband technology and will deliver speeds of up to 100 Mbps over Airtel’s existing broadband footprint in the city. ‘V-Fiber’ will transform home broadband for our customers with consistently superfast data speeds and enable HD video streaming, heavy file downloads and uploads in a multi-device environment (over Wi-Fi).

What are specialised features of technology?

This is a green technology, where no digging of road or ground is required to change wires. This requires a modem up-gradation. Existing customers can upgrade to ‘V-Fiber’ speeds at no extra cost and activation charges will be fully refunded if a customer is not satisfied within the first month of service. It will provide unlimited three months offer for new customers. Under V-Fiber, customers would get pan-India free voice calls facility and free additional data every month with My Home Rewards to add to customer’s delight. The technology deployment is part of Project Leap, our company’s nationwide network transformation initiative.

How you enhance your market share in 2017?

We have one of the best networks in the country. In terms of market share, we are at second spot with 26% share and we want to enhance it to 30%. We have 1.70 lakh customers in the city at present. With ‘V-Fiber’, we offer an altogether transformed experience on our future ready network to the digitally savvy homes.

This solution offers quick and convenient upgradation to the customers. Our innovative myHome Rewards programme and free voice calling facility will certainly add to the delight of Indore’s Digital Homes. This would also help in adding one lakh new customers in one year.

At competitive atmosphere, what would be the trend in 2017 voice or data?

A: My company under V-fiber plans would not we charge anything. Our plans start from Rs 999 where a customer will get 50 GB data. Airtel also offers unlimited free voice calling for all its broadband customers. The facility is now available across broadband plans and customers can make unlimited free voice calls to any network across the country at no extra cost.