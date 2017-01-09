“My first meeting with Shah Rukh was so not cool”, says Sunny Leone

For everyone who pulled her down, SUNNY LEONE has one thing to say – ‘Laila, main Laila!’ …writes SHUBARNA MUKERJI SHU

keeping with the tradition of rehashing old Hindi films, you have managed to snag the biggest. RAEES and ‘Laila…’ are clearly the chartbusters of the season. How familiar are you with the Hindi film numbers of yore which are coming back in vogue?

Growing up in my household, I might not have known the production house or the actors or even remember the songs but for us, a Bollywood film was a family thing. We would order pizzas, push over the coffee table, grab our blankets and pillows and gather together to watch the film. That’s what Bollywood means to me. I am more fluent in Punjabi – Hindi I wouldn’t understand as well – but I remember my father singing ‘Mehbooba… Mehbooba’ when my mother was really mad at him. It usually used to be one song or another. It was silly but cute. I remember them getting into arguments over Madhuri Dixit. My father was a big fan and that kind of worked my mother up. It was too funny.

…and leaving that life aside, you are here dancing alongside Shah Rukh Khan!

It was a surreal experience for me. An amazing moment. While I am glad that I am a part of one of the biggest films this year, I am not just in a song – I am in a song with Shah Rukh Khan. I just hope that I live up to the expectations they had in me, that whatever they had envisioned for me comes true. I feel so honoured to be given this opportunity.

What was it like working with Shah Rukh? I know you might be tired answering this one… but please once more, with details. How tough was it to act all unfazed by his presence on the sets?

My first meeting with Shah Rukh was so not cool. So my hairdresser had all these roller pins around my hair, and my hair was almost reaching the ceiling, when I met him. We had our little cursory chat, telling him how honoured I was, and he being like, all courteous and polite. I go back to the van and look at myself, and I’m like, ‘Really Sunny! THAT is how you look when you meet him? Are you out of your mind? You look like a freak!’ I cannot get over the fact that our first onset meeting was so not cool.

The thing is I am not one of those bubbly characters who hops and flits across the sets, saying ‘Oh! I really liked your last film’. I mean, of course, I liked his last film. He is Shah Rukh Khan! Everyone likes his films. But I much prefer to have genuine conversations. That’s what we did. We talked, and I realised why he is who he is. You don’t get to be at the position he is without making everyone else feel so comfortable around you. It was lovely …

After the first day, I was a lot more comfortable and less awkward.

All said and done, you do realise that you have now become synonymous with Bollywood music… Didn’t we just see Ranbir Kapoor dancing to ‘Baby Doll main sone di…’?

Yes, there was a Tiger Shroff film with Jacqueline before that. The other day on flight, I was watching DISHOOM, and he (Varun Dhawan) was singing ‘Chaar bottle vodka…’ It really does feel great. I feel so grateful to T-Series for giving me such awesome songs. I am not someone who has a ear for music. If I hear a scratch, in all probability I might not like it. The thing is there are some songs that have a hook; you know instinctively they will work, but it’s not the case with all. So I am just thankful to the music company for giving me these …

But you are going into the whole thing blind, with all the people who might be out there trying to give you advice. Does it get tough to make a decision?

I don’t listen to anyone. It is mostly my husband and I who make the decision. We have a wonderful team that helps us. So that’s that. I just want to do good work, a lot of work… I just want to do everything!

How can you be so enthusiastic about taking on more and more?

I love my job. I came from a world where I didn’t think something like this would be possible for me. So every day is like Christmas! I am here promoting one of the biggest films in Bollywood, I hope there is more. But if it all ends, I would still be so happy. It is exciting to be part of something that is bigger than you, greater than you. I am in a place where many people in this country and many other countries wish they were. I have it and I want it more than any other single person in the world so that is how I approach my work.

I want to work; I want to work more than you do. It might be difficult; I might have to work harder. I might need more rehearsal time. I might hear a lot of bad things that people might say about it. But I am doing something I want to, everyday.

…And here, this is my moment… this is my moment for all those people who said I cannot. That I can never do this… ‘You cannot work with a Shah Rukh, you cannot meet an Aamir. You will never work with a Salman Khan. You cannot do all this stuff because of who you are, because of all the decisions that you made.’ This moment, right now, this song is very, very special to me because I did do it.

What’s more, they put me in the trailer! I was so happy. Yes!!! They put me for half a second but my face is there.