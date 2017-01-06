Mumbai is a dream city and my dream is fulfilled, says Aansh Arora from ‘Queens Hai Hum’

Aansh Arora, has been making headlines for replacing the popular TV actor Karan Wahi in the web series ‘Tanhaiyan.’ Now he is winning so many hearts by his good performance in his debut show ‘Queens Hai Hum” on AndTV.

Here is all you want to know about this handsome guy. Aansh Arora talks to Free Press about his likes and dislikes

Q How was your experience in web series ‘Tanhaiyan’ and what is the role you have in show ‘Queens Hai Hum’?

A. It was good experience on the shoot of web series ‘Tanhaiyan’. In ‘Queens Hai Hum’, I’m playing an architect from London and a colleague of Jhanvi in show.

Q From where you belong to?

A. I am from Delhi, Actually we have a business in Delhi, and but I love acting. So I came to Mumbai to fulfill my dream as an actor.

Q In Mumbai, what to do you like about the place and which is your favourite dish?

A. As it is very short time that I am in Mumbai, I didn’t visit any historical places, I didn’t go anywhere. Whenever I get time, I fly to my city, my home to meet my parents. And regarding food, I don’t like street food, because I’m very health conscious person. So I always prefer gym and diet food.

Q How do you describe Mumbai in one word?

A. Mumbai is a dream city, all come to Mumbai to fulfill their dreams.

Q Has your dream come true?

A. Yes, it has started, but my dream is more than that, I want to work and make a career in Bollywood.

Q Who is your favourite actress in Bollywood, the one you would like to work with?

A. My favourite actress is Deepika Padukone, I would like to work with her in Bollywood.