Manu Parekh’s retrospective: Celebrating the art, and the artist

I recently went to Manu Parekh’s retrospective which displayed over 150 works at NGMA organized by Gallery Art and Soul. His 60 years of selected works reflect his life evolving in different dimensions and makes a visible timeline put together.

How does it feel coming back to NGMA after 36 years?

It’s always a great privilege to showcase at NGMA. It’s like a dream for all painters to come at the Mecca of Art. The walls of NGMA are still same as they were in 1982. Only few things have changed in these three decades, the way I used to see the things and how I interpret. My curiosity of learning new things is still of a kid who keeps testing new things everyday, every moment.

You performed in theater, worked as an actor and stage designer and then as a design consultant in handloom. How did you settle as a painter?

In my career as a painter two things helped me primary is theater and second my learnings from the craft people in the village. Theater till today plays a vital role in my paintings. I don’t paint expressions but I paint situations. The expression of a face is always reaction of what is happening in your brain. My Banaras series was not possible without my experience as a stage designer because it teaches the art of placing things at right situation and makes most of the utility in an economic way possible.

The nature played an important role in my works, I observe the sky differently every time I see. After wearing multiple hats, I became a painter as it gave me clear picture of presenting things better.

Your works revolve around the spiritual capital of India Varanasi. How did the journey start?

At 25, I was in Calcutta for around 10 years. My growth as a painter happened in the city of joy. My strokes became mature in Calcutta. I experienced Durga Pooja and observed powerful women performing rituals on the streets. I never got inclined towards the city, no doubt the city has everything from heritage to food to knowledge. I left Calcutta and departed to Delhi. After struggling 3-4 years for my inspiration, I thought of Banaras as it is oldest town with unlocks many stories of mythology. People are waiting for their death. The journey is not long yet not short. It’s the only place where you can experience life and death together. Banaras really inspired me!

In art circles, Manu Parekh is one of India’s most inventive painters. How do you balance the bond between man and nature?

This is very natural for me. It comes from faith. There is violence and only faith has the power to destroy evil. Faith creates a magnificent human tendency, things happen for a change, even two negatives bring positivity. In India, we experience everything from variety of languages to fascinating festivals to diverse religions. We enjoy all kinds of colors and relish all food. It is full of human activities. I am just capturing all these flashes in my way.

Your subjects give a perfect impression of emotion, pain and anguish expressed. What is the motivation behind it?

Pain is everywhere, it may bring discomfort, distress, sorrow and agony but it also gives you the powerful feeling of love, hope and care. It is temporary, you need to keep moving on to find pleasure. All these emotions bring sense of connectivity.

Tell us about your ongoing retrospective at National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai (NGMA)?

It is my biggest chance to showcase my works of last 60 years. All are different and unique and every painting has a story of its own. It refreshes my old memories. Many of these works are in my personal collection. These works are very important and carry lot of sentiment. After seeing all works together I feel I have seen this all earlier but yet I am yet experiencing it for the first time, my works make me revive my washed memories.

Why so much fascination with Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper?

It took me many months to think on how will I start. My experience from theatre helped me a lot. I took 13 wooden panels and every panel is like a cabin in which different characters were placed. The background changed as I was working with theatre discipline but the table in the front remained same. I painted 13 different canvas and later realigned them. It’s a simple technique but with multiple gestures and emotions.

Manu Parekh, 60 Years of Selected Works with over 150 works at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai (NGMA). The exhibition will run until 15 April 2018.

(Mukul Rai Bahadur is an art lover, collector and critic. He lives in Mumbai and works in a media company. He can be reached at mukulraibahadur@kailasham.com).

Pictures courtesy: Art & Soul gallery and NGMA, Mumbai