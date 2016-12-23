I’m quite chulbul and bubbly in real life, says Priyal Gor of Ichhapyaari Naagin fame

Priyal Gor is almost the same in real life too as seen in her favourite character ‘Iccha’ in the television show ‘Ichhapyaari Naagin’.

‘Ichhapyaari Naagin’ was premiered on 27 September 2016 on Sab TV. Priyal Gor plays the lead role with Mishkat Varma. ‘Ichhapyaari Naagin’ is a naughty and sweet Naagin who is come from Nagistaan.

Priyal Gor belongs to a Gujrati family, born in Mumbai. She also worked in ‘Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De’, ‘Ram Milaayi Zodi’, ‘Dekha Ek Khwaab’, ‘Baat Hammari Pakki Hai’, ‘Gumrah: End of Innocence’, ‘Yeh hai Aashiqui’ and ‘Ek Boond Ishq’.

In conversation with The Free Press Journal, Priyal Gor speaks about her character in ‘Ichhapyaari Naagin’, New Year plans and herself too.

Tell us about your daily show Icchapyaari Nagin

Basically, Icchapyaari Naagin is very romantic and comedy show, but nowadays a negative character Amrita has entered the house where I used to stay at Pehelwan family. Amrita’s role is to flirt with my love, Babbal and try to create a divide between us. His closeness to Babbal makes me feel very jealous is part of the plot. Also, Amrita’s overall plan is to kill everyone in the Pehelwan family.

The fans know Iccha as a character from Icchapyaari Naagin, but how is Priyal in real life?

In real life, I’m so much chulbul and bubbly girl, but also a very short tempered and get angry very soon. I don’t like guys who lie or doing something wrong and are doing a fake acting. I like normal people who live together.

How you are celebrating Christmas and New Year?

I’m not doing any pre-planned party. As for the New Year we are busy with shoots on the set. I also don’t know what I’m going to do on that day.

What is your plan for the upcoming year (2017)?

Yet not decided and not even planned for the upcoming year. But this year (2016) had lots of ups and downs in my life. So I wish that upcoming year will bring stability.