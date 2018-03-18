Chef Narayan Salunke loves spices and believes in experimenting with them

Chef Narayan Salunke, who has an experience of over 15 years, is accountable for overall success of kitchen operations while exhibiting culinary talents and leading the staff while managing all food related functions. Food for him is all about authenticity and flavours of spices, freshness of ingredients, natural and organic produce from the local markets. For him flavours and colours love each other. Presenting the authentic cuisine across the entire city with specialty in kebabs, curry and flavour full biryanis. Salunke aims at taking the culinary experience in Alibaug to completely different level with new modern ingredients used in Indian, classical and authentic cuisine paired up with modern style of presentations. In a conversation with Free Press Journal, he shared the secretes of his trade and much more…

Q. As we have read, you love flavour of spice? In India there are lots of species which we use in daily cooking. According to you, how to use these spices in a proper manner while cooking?

A. Yes, that is true. I love to experiment with spices, while cooking. One can enjoy cooking a lot more when mastered the art of using herbs and spices.

Most spices are strong on flavour and taste. Hence, using even a small pinch of it can make a big difference. Spices like ginger and turmeric do not necessarily enhance just the taste of the dish, but they are also healthy ingredients and should be used in moderation.

Q. How to make coloured food with flavours that it would match with each other?

A. Edible Organic colors are a great way to present any dish effectively. However, excessive use of food color can ruin the taste and appearance of a dish. Hence, it is recommended to use Organic food colour judiciously.

Q. Which is your signature dish?

A. Sayadry Murgh curry, a dish that originates from the Western Ghats or the Sahyadris. What makes this dish so special is the homemade masala prepared from scratch.

Q. How close are you to Indian food?

A. Indian cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines around the world. Travelers from across the world come to India to explore the wide range of food options that India has to offer. What I like best about Indian food, is the variation in cuisine that differs in each state. India is a land of spices and herbs, which is found generously in most of our cuisines. My love for spices is the main reason why I love relish Indian cuisine.

Q. What inspired you to become a chef? Did your parents insist you to take up this as a career or you made the choice?

A. It was a mutual discussion. Since my Aai (mother) is a great cook, all through my childhood I have enjoyed preparing special dishes on Sundays with her. Additionally, I always loved cooking for friends and relatives whenever they visited home. Recognizing my passion and love for cooking, Aai (mother) and Baba (father) suggested I get into this exciting field of food, taste and textures.

Q. Tell us your earliest food memory…

A. All through my childhood, I would thoroughly relish butter garlic crab meat and marabaan ka ghost.

Q. Apart from cooking what are your hobbies?

A. Reading has always been my favourite hobby. I read a lot so have.