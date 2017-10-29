Zika scare: One sample negative, four awaited

Indore : District health department on Saturday took a sigh of relief after one of the five samples of suspected Zika virus affected patients tested negative.

Concerned over increasing number of patients suffering from disease caused by ‘unknown’ virus in city, district health department on Thursday had collected samples of suspected patients in Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and sent them to laboratory in Bhopal for Zika virus confirmation, test reports of which were expected on Saturday.

However, the department on Saturday has received the test report of only one patient, which has been fortunately found negative of the deadly virus.

Nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Dr Asha Pandit said “Out of five samples, report of one sample is tested negative. Rest of the reports would be received by Monday.”

Notably, the health department swung into action to identify the ‘unknown’ virus after former principal of Holkar Science College, Dr Ram Shrivastava wrote a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alerting on the relapse of Zika virus in the city. He also cited a report by World Health Organisation (WHO), warning of outbreak of Zika virus in India.

Meanwhile, no new patient of swine flu and dengue has been tested positive while nine patients have been getting treatment in various hospitals out of which six are in critical conditions.

No new case of dengue or swine flu, 9 patients undergoing treatment in city with 6 in critical conditions

Dept to send samples to Pune lab for confirmation

Health department will send about 15-20 samples of suspected Zika virus patients to Bhopal for confirming on the deadly virus and get a clear picture of the situation. Nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Dr Asha Pandit said “We are also trying to find out if the virus surfacing this year is a variant of chikungunya virus. We will send samples of suspected patients to laboratory in Pune to identify the virus, which is affecting a large number of people in city. The report will hopefully detect the virus, which will further help us in taking necessary steps and also, finding the treatment process to check the outbreak.”