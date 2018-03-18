Youth succumbs to burns

Indore : A youth, who was admitted in the hospital after he set himself on fire in front of a girl’s residence, died during treatment on Saturday. According to police, the deceased, identified as 23-year-old Pravin Dwawar of Police Line, immolated self in front of a girl’s house in Samajwad Indira Nagar area a week ago whom he used to love. During the incident, the girl also received burns while trying to save him. The duo was admitted in the hospital and the girl was discharged after the treatment.