Youth robbed, stabbed in Indore

Indore: Two bike-borne miscreants robbed a youth of his mobile phone and later stabbed him when he tries to catch them in Sanyogitaganj area on Friday.

According to the police, victim Ramsevak Verma of Sagar came to city to appear in a competitive exam. He was on his way to his relatives place from Navlakha, when two bike-borne miscreants stopped him and snatched his mobile phone. Ramsevak ran after the accused and caught them, when one of them stabbed him before fleeing the spot. Ramsevak was injured critically in the incident after which local residents rushed him to the hospital and police were informed. Police have registered a case and examining the CCTV around the spot to trace the criminals.

Two girls hurt as auto overturns

As many as two girls were injured after an auto rickshaw over turned on Ring Road on Thursday night. Police said that MIG Colony residents Neelam and Karishma were returning from Khajrana Ganesh temple in an auto rickshaw, when a car hit the auto, turning it turtle. Police have registered a case in the incident.

Rs 5 lakh cash stolen

Thieves targeted an office of a construction company and took away Rs 5 lakh from there in Aerodrome area of the city in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Snehlataganj resident Ashok Kumar Joshi lodged a complaint with police that thieves sneaked in through a window in the office of Gulshan Rai Jain in Scheme Number 155 and decamped with cash kept in a locker of the office. The incident was discovered when his watchman reached office on Thursday morning.

Two end life

In separate incidents, two persons committed suicide by hanging themselves at their residents on Thursday. In the first incident, family members of the deceased informed that Upendra alias Pappu of Parsi Mohalla committed suicide, when was alone at home. He was taken to MY hospital where doctor declared him brought dead. In another incident, Rina (20), resident of Lasudiya area committed suicide by hanging self at her residence. Police are taking statements of her family members to find out the reason behind her suicide.

Moneylender booked for harassing woman

MIG police booked a private money lender for harassing a woman for money. Nehru Nagar resident Rukhsana stated her complaint that she had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from Chandar Borasi of the same colony and despite repaying the full amount the accused had been demanding more money as interest. The accused also manhandled her and threatened her of dire consequences when she refused to pay more money, the woman alleged.