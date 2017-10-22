Youth held, three stolen two-wheelers recovered

Indore : A youth was arrested by Chandan Nagar police with three stolen two-wheelers on Saturday. The accused was reportedly stealing vehicles to fulfil his needs and desires.

TI Yogesh Singh Tomar said that as instructed by senior police officials, a vehicle checking drive was being carried out at Chandan Nagar Square on Friday night, when a bike-borne youth was stopped over suspicion.

As the youth failed to provide valid documents of the bike, he was further interrogated to find the bike was actually a stolen one.

Accused identified as Laxman Sutar of Shri Krishna Colony revealed to police that he had been stealing vehicles to earn money and fulfil his desires. Following the clues given by him, police have also recovered a bike and a scooter from his possession.