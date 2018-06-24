Youth held for creating cousin’s fake FB profile

Indore : A youth was arrested by city cyber cell for allegedly creating fake Facebook profile of his cousin brother to defame him. The accused had also posted an obscene picture in the profile and was making obscene comments on it.

According to Superintended of Police (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh, a youth named Rajkumar (name changed) had lodged a complaint in March last that someone has created a fake profile on Facebook in his name. The creator had also uploaded a photo of a woman with the profile and was sending obscene messages on it.

After receiving complaint, cyber cell officials started investigation when they came to know that the mobile used in the crime belongs to a youth named Amit Mandloi of Dwarkapuri. Later the investigation was handed over to inspector Ambarish Mishra.

Cyber officials somehow reached Amit’s place to collect information about his mobile phone when he informed that his friend Rahul Kag of Manawar is using the mobile phone. He said Rahul lives in the city and he runs dance class with Amit.

Later, cell team managed to arrest Rahul. He told that complainant Rajkumar is his cousin brother. Due to family dispute with Rajkumar’s family, Rahul had created his fake profile on Facebook to defame him and to take revenge of the dispute.

He also confessed to upload a woman’s picture in his profile. The cyber officials have recovered the mobile phone and SIM from the accused also.