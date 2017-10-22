Youth held for coning on pretext of providing jobs abroad, role in films

However, what Jerry told police was something appeared to be more of a tragedy in the making. According to him, four years ago, he wanted to study abroad and even tried to sell his land for Rs 8 lakh to pursue his dream. However, things turned when he had to abandon his dream after his family members cancelled the sale and move to Mumbai to find an alternative

Indore : City crime branch on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly duping people in the name of providing role in films and admission in abroad universities. The accused was handed over to Aerodrome police station where he is being questioned further.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that Aerodrome area resident Rishi Sharma had lodged a complaint with DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra that a youth named Jerry alias Viramdev Patel met him few days ago and posed himself as a casting director at Balaji Telefilms. The accused later lured him for audition in a film and took Rs 24,500 for the same.

Following an order, crime branch team started investigation into the case and received a tip off about Jerry being seen in Kalani Nagar area. The team reached the spot and managed to nab the accused.

However, what Jerry told police was something appeared to be more of a tragedy than just a crime.

According to Jerry, he resides in village Khadi in Depalpur. Four years ago, he wanted to study abroad and even tried to sell his land for Rs 8 lakh to pursue his dream. However, things turned when he had to abandon his dream after his family members cancelled the sale and move to Mumbai to find an alternative.

After returning to village few months later, he planned to con people on pretext of providing career opportunities abroad. Towards the effort, he convinced people that he was in New York all these days for studies and also, working with a company there as CEO. He even showed fake US resident card to gain trust of villagers.

After gaining confidence, he took Rs 48,000 from Ayush Patel promising him his admission in a university in Russia. Another victim Ayush Shrivastav too gave him Rs 6,000 to get his aunt’s son Abhijeet an engineering degree. Similarly, he also took Rs 29,500 from Vishwaraj Singh in the name of providing him job in Boston.

Meanwhile, he met Rishi Sharma, who was looking for a role in films, and taking advantage of his enthusiasm, tricked him out of money on pretext of providing him chances in audition for films. Later, he transferred the money to his friend Sandeep’s bank account. Similarly, the accused reportedly took Rs 15,000 from two other film aspirants Aman Shrivastav and Abhishek in the name of registration for a film.

Efforts are on to find if more persons are involved in the racket.