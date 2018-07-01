Youth found murdered in open ground

Indore : A 32-year-old man was found murdered in Aerodrome area on Saturday. Stab injury was also found on his body. The postmortem report is awaited to know the exact reason of his death. Some suspects have been arrested by police in connection with the case.

ASP Manish Khatri said that deceased, identified as Bhuru Chouhan of Banganga area, was found dead near IDA multi-storeyed building in IDA Scheme Number 155 at 8 am. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was killed by someone after a dispute. Suspects are being questioned by the police. The police have also to take information from his friend Abhishek.

According to police, Bhuru was employed for garbage collection in Indore Municipal Corporation vehicle. He consumed liquor with his friend Abhishek on Friday night when he was attacked by someone.

The police are taking statements of his family members to know whether he had enmity with people. Police have also talked to friends and relatives of the deceased.