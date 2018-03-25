Youth crushed to death by speeding truck, friend hurt

Indore : A 20-year-old youth was killed while his friend got seriously injured after a speeding truck hit them near Phooti Kothi Square later on Friday night. They were returning home from Bijasan Temple when the accident happened.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Ajay Ingle, a resident of Rau was employed with a Chocolate factory. After returning from job, he along with his friend Rupendra had gone to Bijasan Temple and on their way back as they were taking a turn near Phooti Kothi Square a speeding truck coming from Chandan Nagar side hit their bike.

Rupendra fell off the bike while Ajay came under the wheel and was dragged for a few meters. He was critically injured and was taken to district hospital by Rupendra but could not be saved.

Rupendra later informed police and Ajay’s family members about the incident. He informed the police that the truck was being driven recklessly due to which the accident happened.

Annapurna police staff has registered a case against the errant truck driver and started investigation into the case.

In another incident, Vikas Kalota of Basandra village in Hatod was also severely injured in road accident and was admitted to hospital where he died during treatment on Friday. Police are trying to trace the errant vehicle driver.