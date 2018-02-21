Indore: Often we ignore simple tasks in life, but for some those simple ones form an everyday challenge. Finding her inner strength to accept challenges with a smile, 24-year-old cashier Komal Vyas is a woman of substance with an inspiring story.

Talking about her life, Komal said, “I have never known life any other way, but despite knowing that I am different I never wished to end my life or anything like that.” She explained that youngsters committing suicides shocks her, because life is beautiful in every way.

“I could not gain weight like normal babies and therefore, my lower body refused to grow,” Komal said. She went through her first operation to insert a rod in leg when she was just three-day old.

“My parents were really worried and they tried everything to ensure that I live a normal life,” Komal said. She went through another seven surgeries as she grew.

“The rod surgeries and other therapies worked for a while; at max I could walk for a year, but they did not last,” Komal said. Surprising her parents, she never cried or lamented about limitations in her life.

“I went to a nearby school till class eight in an auto-rickshaw which is quite normal like every other child; just I needed help getting around,” Komal said. Looking at her smiling face and pleasant personality, there was always someone willing to help her.

“Things changed when I had to change school and go to Kendriya Vidhalaya in class IX,” Komal said. Her father (late Shambu Lal Vyas) would take her to school and carry her to the class.

“At first, I could not get admission in any high school and for the first time, I realised that not being able to walk is a bigger problem than I understood,” Komal said. Though disheartened, she refused to give up and accepted high school as another challenge.

“In class tenth, my parents took me to Udaipur and I was operated again,” Komal said. She was able to walk with special shoes for the next two years.

“After class XII, I sat down again with dim hope to walk ever again,” Komal said. She took summer job at a call centre. “I studied privately in college, where I just went to give exams,” Komal said. Her life turned around when her biggest supporter and father passed away.

“I was in fifth semester then, so I had to be ‘the man’ of the house,” Komal said. And thus, she picked up a job as cashier for Bandi family to subsist her family.