Women of Substance – Uplifting girls through vocational training in Indore

Indore: Turning the situation favourable with hard work, 38-year-old vocational trainer Bindia Sharma found a new way to succeed by helping girls in government schools in nearby villages. She is an inspiration for youngsters, who are working on their start-ups.

Sharing her entrepreneurial journey, Bindia said, “Being born in Indore and studying in Nagda, I have lived a simple life with no such aspiration of starting a business.” She explained that her father Shiv Kuma Soil worked in graphing industry at Nagda, so she completed her schooling and college there.

“I was always inclined towards beauty and grooming activities, so I did beauty parlour course along with my studies,” Bindia said. Her parents supported her in pursuing her interests.

After getting married to centre head of an NGO Vinay Sharma, she started her small parlour. “I was happy with my job, because I was grooming ladies and sharpening my skills,” Bindia said.

Everything was going perfectly and when they were approached by Navy Sarwodhaya organisation, it felt like the right to do for them. Explaining the proposal put forward by the organisation, Bindia said, “The organisation wanted to conduct vocational training’s for girls willing to partner with by giving us a percentage.”

Taking the opportunity through their networks, they collected Rs 500 for training course with which, the organisation had promised placement of participants with minimum salary of Rs 3,500. “We got a deposit of Rs 11,000, which we gave to the organisation,” Bindia said.

To their dismay, the organisation members took the money and fled. “All the girls had signed up for the programme because they knew us,” Bindia said.

She was worried, but could not see a way out. “My husband (Vinay) suggested training the girls in whatever way we both can,” Bindia said.

Trying to keep her word by at least training the students, Bindia with the help of her family taught beautician course to the students. “Being brought up in Nagda, I knew how important such classes for girls in villages, so I had to give my best,” she said.

Impressed by her training, other girls from nearby villages approached them for training. “We started conducting trainings, as it was the best way to uplift women in villages,” Bindia said.

Switching from service to training was just primary change. “I had to travel to villages, where most government school girls needed trainings,” Bindia said.

With support from her husband and family, in a couple of months she was able to travel and train girls. “The next problem we had was certification, because most trained girls could not get jobs, because of lack of recognition of program,” Bindia said.

Approaching organisations for certification, their program was certified by Shikar organisation for social development, founded by cricketer Virendra Sehwag in 2016. They have trained more than three thousand girls covering more than 38 villages in MP.

“I have never been more satisfied and happier with my job and life before, I guess blessings come in different forms,” Bindia concluded.