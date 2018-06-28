Women of Substance: Positivity helps Sangeeta Uppal beat fatal disease

Indore: School principal Sangeeta Uppal is an inspiration for girls for not only accepting challenges but also countering them with strength and positivity. Her positivity and strength has made her a woman of substance in Indore.

Sharing her story, Sangeeta said, “In 2012, there was an unexpected twist in my life. I had gone for a regular check up with niggling pain in my breast. However, doctors in Indore failed to diagnose the problem.” “I went for three tests, including mammography, digital tomosynthesis and fine-needle aspiration cytology (FNAC),” Sangeeta said. However, doctors were not able to arrive at a conclusion about the problem.

“I decided to go to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi,” Sangeeta said. Much to her dismay, they too failed to diagnose the problem. “Someone asked me to try Rajeev Gandhi Cancer Hospital, Delhi. I met hospital’s dean Dr Ashok Diwan,” Sangeeta said. Though Diwan was not sure about the little lump being cancerous, he decided to conduct frozen section procedure.

During the surgery, he realized that the lump was cancerous and operated further through breast reconstruction surgery. “It took me 15 days to recover from the surgery for ductile carcinoma, which I had developed despite following a healthy lifestyle,” Sangeeta said.

She returned to Indore for her chemo and radiation cycles. “I had chemotherapy every six week and every time, my body would get weaker, but I never let it get to me,” Sangeeta said. She scheduled her chemo on Friday evening, stay in hospital on Saturday, rest on Sunday and return to school on Monday morning. “Working eased pain, only negative people scared and pestered me,” Sangeeta said.

She hid the fact about cancer from her daughter (Neha Kataria) by wearing a wig. “It was my daughter’s last year of graduation, I wanted her to do well without being stressed,” Sangeeta said. Having handled everything with confidence, Sangeeta said, “When a person suffers from cancer, the entire family suffers. In my case, it was husband (Harish Uppal) who suffered and ensured that I recovered properly.” Her husband stood by her like a rock blocking negativity and handling her irritable nature.