Woman kills paralysed man in connivance with his daughter

Indore : A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed by a woman staying at his residence for past few years in front of his daughter over some issue in Banganga area on Saturday. The accused woman and deceased’s daughter had tried to turn the murder into an accident but they could not hide at last.

The deceased has been identified as Devendra Trivedi, a resident of Modern Square on Sanwer Road area of the city. The preparation for his last rites was underway when police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy on Saturday morning.

Autopsy report suggested that Devendra died from beating injuries. Later, police got to know from local resident that Devendra was beaten by his daughter Sakshi’s friend Sonu alias Sheela Shukla. Sakshi was also there at the time of the incident.

Investigating officer, SI Vinod Sharma said that Devendra was paralysed. Sakshi’s friend Sonu was also staying with them for a few times. On Friday night, they had an argument with Devendra over some issue and when the situation turned intense Sonu hit Devendra’s head with an iron rod leaving unconscious. The duo then rushed Devendra to hospital but he could not be saved. They returned home with the deceased’s body but did not inform anyone about the death.

Interestingly, during the quarrel with Devendra before his murder, SI Sharma reached the spot but Sakshi tried to mislead the police saying that her father got injured after falling down and they were rushing him to hospital. Trusting the daughter’s words, the police team returned after which the duo killed him.

Police have booked Sonu alias Sheela for killing Devendra and Sakshi for concealing the incident. Later, both the accused women were arrested.