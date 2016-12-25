Winds from western region brings relief from cold

Maximum temp rISES by 4oCELSIUS

Indore : Warm winds blowing from the western region brought relief for citizens from severe cold conditions. City has also seen increase in maximum and minimum temperature and situation may remain for next couple of days.

According to officials of Meteorological Department, “Maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius which was four degrees above the normal. Similarly, minimum temperature also increased by two degrees Celsius from the normal and was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius.” City had been reeling under cold waves from last few days and temperature was even plummeted to 9.8 degrees Celsius.

“The change in temperature is the result of change in wind pattern. After northern winds, its pattern changed and the city has been witnessing winds blowing from the western part. Sudden changes would be seen when it again started blowing from north as snowfall has taken place in the northern part of the country,” Met officials said.

However, fluctuation in temperature has increased the number of patients of viral diseases including cough, cold and fever.

“Children are mainly affected from the fluctuation in temperature as they are less immune. Parents must take special care of children in this season as they will feel skin rashes, dry skin and other diseases related to cold and also viral attack due to changes in temperature,” physician Dr Mahendra Jha said.