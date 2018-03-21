Indore: A re-inquiry undertaken by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) into a compliant of ragging on Tuesday revealed the brutal practice has been an order of the day at Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), with first year students claiming regular harassment by seniors.

The victims alleged that the seniors use Whatsapp as a tool to pass “instructions” to them and also maintain a “slap sheet” containing records of first year students receiving slaps for non-compliance of the seniors’ orders. They also said that the first year students were divided into two groups— ‘batch in’ and ‘batch out’ as soon as they would step inside the campus. The students who bow to the instructions of seniors are put in ‘batch in’ group while others in ‘batch out’ group.

These revelations have stunned the DAVVwhich had previously described as “misleading and false” the ragging compliant filed by first year students with University Grants Commission (UGC).

First year students of IET, an entity of DAVV, had lodged a complaint with UGC last Wednesday alleging that they were regularly ragged by their seniors and that the level of ragging had increased from singing and dancing to physical harassment.

Following the instructions by UGC, IET’s anti-ragging committee (ARC) had probed into the matter and submitted its report claiming that the complaint was false and misleading even as the complainants lodged a supplementary complaint with the UGC claiming that their statements were recovered by ARC in front of the whole batch so they did not accept ragging incidents.

The complainants had also alleged that the institute authorities were trying to sweep the matter under the carpet as they did not quiz watchman of the hostel who was eye-witness to the ragging incidents. Following these claims, the UGC rejected the IET probe report and directed it to re-visit and file fresh report.

‘Batch in’ and ‘batch out’

On Tuesday, statements of as many as 63 out of 94 BE first students residing in hostels were recorded by ARC. Of them, some students complained of regular ragging by seniors. The students also gave in writing names of the senior students who allegedly ragged them. They claimed that those who follow instructions of senior students are put in ‘Batch in’ group and the rest in ‘batch out’.

While ‘batch in’ group members are taken under the wings of seniors, the ‘batch out’ group members are boycotted by everyone. Junior students are told to bring in things for senior and complete their assignments. They are made to sing songs and dance for the entertainment of the senior students.

15 more under scanner

Names of nearly 20 accused students have come to fore in the inquiry conducted so far and another 15 students are under scanner. “The first year students had recorded their statements giving names different students who ragged them. Names of around 20 senior students were found in every students complaint even as 15 others are under scanner,” said IET sources. They also stated that it came to fore in the ragging that the senior students would slap students found to be disobeying them and maintain a record sheet for number of slaps each student would receive.

DAVV stands exposed

The revelation of ragging in the re-inquiry has exposed the DAVV which tried to in vain to cover-up the incident just for saving the safe. In their complaint to the UGC, the students had alleged that the university is trying to sweep matter under the carpet to save its face. If the UGC had not rejected the DAVV’s inquiry report and ordered for re-probe into the matter, the ragging incidents would have not come to light,” a first year student of IET said wishing anonymity. He claimed that ragging is taking place in other hostels of the university but authorities are posing a blind eye to such incidents.