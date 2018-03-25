Vyapam kingpin loses posh bungalow to ED

HC quashes Dr Sagar’s petition seeking relief from attachment of assets

Indore : In a major setback to kingpin of multi crore Vyapam medical college admission scam Dr Jagdish Sagar, MP High court on Friday dismissed his petition seeking relief from attachment of his posh bungalow by the enforcement directorate (ED).

Dr Sagar came to limelight after investigation into the mega scam exposed his role as a mastermind in the biggest ever education scam of the state.

Following the revelation, the ED had booked him under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and later, his total Rs 3.34 crore worth moveable and immovable properties, including a posh bungalow located at Scheme no. 94 in the city, were provisionally attached after adjudicating authority of ED approved the action in August, 2015.

Subsequently, ED had also served notice on Dr Sagar for evacuating the properties, so that it can take physical possession of them. However, Sagar filed a petition in Indore bench of the MP High Court challenging the order of the adjudicating authority and seeking stay in the attachment by ED.

But, convinced with the arguments presented by assistant solicitor general Deepak Rawal on behalf of the ED on Friday, the court dismissed the petition of Dr Sagar citing lack of “merit” in it. According to sources in the ED, the enforcement authority would soon initiate the attachment process to take physical possession of the scamster’s posh bungalow in the city.