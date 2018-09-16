Village boy overcomes loneliness, stiff challenges to become Vet

Sunday Guest..

Indore : Most of us talk about having work-life balance and playing sports. But not many succeed. Twenty three-year-old veterinarian Dr Badal Patle stands apart as he plays sports and spends free time in simple pleasures. Facing challenge of living alone from a young age, his life story is an inspiration for youths.

He was born in Balaghat in MP in a farmer’s family, which faced struggle due to unpredictability of income. His father (Hemraj) took up a job as a field officer to support the family.

“Till class VII, I stayed in village and studied in government school with minimal education resources,” Patle said. Considering his excellent score, his family sent him to Raipur for higher education.

“I was 11 years old then, living alone in a new city moving from a village where I knew everyone,” Patle said. He was admitted to Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV).

“I had studied in MP board school through Hindi medium in Balaghat. But Central Board of Secondary Education was in English,” Patle said. He had to study hard.

“Other than studies, I had to cook, wash utensils, do laundry, manage transport and everything else on my own,” Patle said. He was a pampered child like most children, who barely did household chores at home.

“I did not have friends, so it was lonely and difficult time,” Patle said. After a year of difficulties, he took transfer certificate and returned to his village.

“My parents understood and but told me that success cannot come without struggle,” Patle said. Motivated to take the hard way, he re-joined the school in next session.

“I loved playing with my friends in village. So, I joined our school cricket team and was selected to represent school in national inter-school cricket championship in 2009 in Ahmadabad,” Patle told Free Press.

His team did not win the competition but he won friends. “Then the series of cricket matches continued and I found myself feeling happier and adjusting with new environment,” Patle said.

He set a record in his family by scoring 82 percent in class X CBSE board examination. “My other love and healer in life have been my cat Angelina, dog Jacky and our family cow,” Patle said.

He cleared pre-medical entrance examination with an option to select dentistry or veterinarian. “I took the challenge to understand animals and moved to Indore to become a veterinarian,” Patle said.

He also learned table tennis and badminton. “I represented my college in national table tennis and badminton championships along with heading college’s carom and cricket team as captain. After that, life took on,” Patle told Free Press.