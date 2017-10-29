Utsaha: IIM holds leadership, marketing workshop

Indore : IIM Indore’s marketing research event Utsaha held a marketing and leadership workshop here on Saturday.

The theme for the workshop was “Leadership in current Indian scenario and marketing in terms of understanding consumers better and identifying new business opportunities”. Introduction about Utsaha was given by co-ordinator Sahil Puri.

Dr Anuj Paul, who did his MBA from Birla Institute of Technology and a fellowship in management from IIM Bangalore currently works in John Deere India, familiarised the participants with the concept of purchase funnel which illustrates the theoretical journey of a consumer through the processes of awareness, consideration, evaluation, purchase and use of a product.

Prasanna Tiwari, working with Kirloskar Brothers since 1987, introduced the audience to the concepts of marketing and rural marketing.

S Adikesavan, in charge of agri business vertical of SBI at all India level, emphasized the importance of building different aspects of student’s personality. He encouraged the students to develop a mind-set of contributing to the nation, livelihood and value for everyone.

Amit Kasliwal, currently heading the Indian leg of corporate sales for Ford Motor Company, mentioned about how leadership is about inculcating small habits. He also spoke about the importance of learning the art of building long lasting professional relationships.

Subhendu Pattnaik, who is amongst the 100 most influential global marketing leaders and one of the top 50 brand leaders of Asia, 2017, shared his insights from his work in the fields of digital and social marketing, branding using content and account based marketing among others.

Saroj Mohanta, Heisa marketing professional, talked about triple bottomline and its impacts on sustainable business solutions in emerging markets.

IIM director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan thanked the audience, speakers and organisers for contributing to the workshop’s success.