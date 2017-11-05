Unlicensed slaughterhouses shut down, notice to illegal shops

Following complaints and considering serious effect on people’s health and environment…

Indore : City zoo officials issued notices to slaughterhouses operating illegally in Bombay bazaar and Chandan Nagar area and also failing to meet guidelines on hygiene and healthy environment. Following complaints against illegal meat shops in the city, a team of officials from city zoo led by director Dr Uttam Yadav carried out a week-long inspection in the city.

“Taking into consideration the effect of illegal slaughterhouses on people’s health and environmental pollution, we issued notices to the shop owners and shut down unlicensed shops,” Yadav said.

Yadav said, “In order to reduce their cost, many slaughterhouses are running without following the guidelines on hygiene and healthy environment in the city. Besides, unhygienic slaughterhouses deteriorate health condition of people and also harm environment.”

“We have a large number of small slaughterhouses scattered all over the city; some are licensed and others are not. Majority of licensed places lack modern amenities which are built and controlled by municipal committees, providing anti-mortem and post-mortem facilities under qualified veterinary officer,” the zoo director added.

“We came across slaughterhouses with very low hygiene standards posing both environment and health hazards due to discrete disposal of waste, highly polluted effluent discharge, burning and boiling of bones, hooves, fat, meat and others,” Yadav said.

He added that in a research conducted in India about the effect of unhygienic slaughterhouses, results showed that for the residents living in the immediate vicinity to the slaughterhouse, both the environmental as well as their health conditions were worst.

Considering 25 complaints that were filed by animal rights activists in September, a team of health officers visited slaughterhouses in the city and took action against them.

He explained that under the prevailing rules, animals cannot be slaughtered except in recognised or licensed slaughterhouses. “No person shall slaughter any animal within a municipal area except in a slaughter house recognised or licensed by the concerned authority empowered under the law for the time being in force to do so,” Yadav said.

Rampant violation of law

The Slaughterhouse Rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960; Food Safety and Standards Regulations 2010; BIS standards; pollution control norms and municipal rules for registration were found being violated with impunity during inspection of these shops. Some of these violations, for instance, running a meat shop without food safety registration is punishable with imprisonment for six months and fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. According to the law, no animal which is pregnant, or has an offspring less than three-month old or is under the age of three months or has not been certified fit by a veterinary doctor is to be slaughtered.

