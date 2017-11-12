‘Unknown’ virus likely new variant of dengue, chikungunya, not Zika

7 more dengue cases reported, total number of patients 112

Confusion was created due to delay in sending pathological samples of suspected patients, which actually raised doubts on the ‘unknown’ virus. Health department will send more samples to virology labs in Bhopal and Jabalpur to get clear picture and overcome dilemma in treating thousands of people affected by the diseases

Indore : In what could be a slight relief to outbreak hit citizens and also the administration, test reports of samples of suspected patients received from Jabalpur virology lab have cleared the doubts to some extent as they suggested the ‘unknown’ virus was nothing new but a variant of dengue and chikungunya.

The report of nine samples received from the Jabalpur lab suggested that though the samples were tested positive of chikungunya and dengue but they were actually serotypes of the diseases.

In charge of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme, Dr Asha Pandit said “Sample reports from Jabalpur and Bhopal laboratory clarified that there was no effect of zika or any ‘unknown’ virus in the city and the samples were tested as variant of dengue and chikungunya.”

She said that serotype 1, serotype 2 and serotype 4 were tested in the samples of the patients sent. “During discussion with officials of virology lab, we learnt that there was some confusion created due to delay in sending pathological samples of suspected patients, which raised doubts on the ‘unknown’ virus,” she said.

Dr Pandit said that they will send more samples to both the virology labs in Bhopal and Jabalpur to get the clear picture and overcome the dilemma in treating thousands of people affected by the diseases.

Meanwhile, seven more patients have been tested dengue positive with the total number of dengue patients reaching 112 so far in city.