Uneven climate change can lead to rise in water-borne diseases: Experts

Weak monsoon favourable for outbreak of jaundice, hepatitis A and diarrhoea

Indore : With sporadic rainfall and uneven change in temperature creating favourable atmosphere for virus to survive and expand, experts warned of manifold rise in number of patients affected by vector-borne diseases in coming days in city. No doubt the alert needs serious attention, as the city is already hit by its first outbreak of dengue and swine flu scare, which jointly claimed several lives so far.

“Apart from simple infections, fever, cold and cough that strike during monsoon, people are also exposed to more serious Hepatitis A infection. The Hepatitis A virus can enter water through various ways, like sewage overflow, water logging and contamination through litter,” said child specialist Dr Renuka Mehta while addressing an awareness programme on water-borne diseases and Hepatitis A organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), here on Friday.

“Compared to their urban counterparts, rural people are more aware of these diseases and they approach us to know about preventive measures. People living in cities take things quite casually, and are more focused on cure instead of prevention,” she added.

Talking about causes, symptoms and risks of Hepatitis A infection, Dr Mehta said, “The number one cause of Hepatitis A infection is ingesting food or water contaminated with infected person’s faeces, and also, direct contact with an infected person. The virus usually takes 14-28 days to incubate and the most common symptom of the disease is jaundice with yellowish eyes and skin, fever, loss of appetite, weakness, diarrhoea and nausea. The severity of symptoms is slightly more in older children (six years and above) with 70 per cent of those infected suffering from jaundice.”

Another child expert Dr Dhirendra Jain said, “Children and adults who have been previously vaccinated against Hepatitis A are practically at very low risk of developing the infection. However, those who have not been vaccinated, people with poor hygiene and people living with an infected individual are at high risk of acquiring the Hepatitis A infection.”

If adults are infected with the Hepatitis A virus, the symptoms can be more serious, and the disease can even have a fatal outcome, he warned.

n Dr Renuka Mehta, Child specialist.