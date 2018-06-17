‘Ultrasound is stethoscope of 21st Century’

Indore : India is nowhere behind any country terms of intensive care and most hospitals from across the globe sent their doctors to India for training on treating patients who are brought to hospitals in critical condition.

This was stated by KEM Hospital, Pune, critical care unit head of department Dr Pradeep Dcosta on Saturday. He told mediapersons on Saturday that India leads in critical care in Asia Pacific region. “Need is to generate awareness among people and hospital administration,” he said. He was talking to reporters on sidelines of two-day workshop organised by Choithram hospital on ultrasound in critical care.

Responding to a query, chief consultant of critical care in Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai, Dr Kedar Toraskar said ultrasound is the stethoscope of 21st century. It has been used by many doctors to find the exact problem in a human body.

He said that ultrasound machines have been shrunk to the size of mobile phone and it helps in saving life of patients whose condition is critical.

“Use of ultrasound in critical care was started by the US army during Vietnam war. It has replaced unnecessary and time consuming diagnoses,” Dr Toraskar said.

Deputy director (medical services) in Choithram Hospital Dr Amit Bhatt said more than 50 experts from country are participating in the workshop, which began on Friday and is taking place for the first time in central India.

Dr Jayant Shelgaonkar of Pune, Dr Anand Sanghi and Dr Ratan Sahajpal of Indore, Dr Ravindra Zore of Mumbai and Dr Manish Pathak of Pune participated in the workshop.