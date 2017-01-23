Ujjain: Pioneer Public School organises sports competitions

Dewas: A four day sports extravaganza got underway at local Pioneer Public School from January 21, according to school principal Harshlata Sharma.

Guests at the inaugural function included Dr S K Saral and Dr N Gausar. The guests were welcomed by the principal and sports teacher Gauram Kadam. The programme commenced with flag hoisting and a march past. Children took part in various games.

Inaugural programme was conducted by class 12 students Nausheen Khan and vote of thanks was proposed by the principal.