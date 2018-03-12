Ujjain: Governor to inaugurate ‘Vikramotsava’ today

Ujjain: A weeklong Vikramotsava will be organised from March 12 to March 18 by Maharaja Vikramadiya Shodhpeeth, Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya and culture department of the state government.

The programme will be inaugurated by Governor Anandiben Patel at Vikram Kirti Mandir at 5.30 pm. On this occasion, a rally for women empowerment and awareness will be taken out from Government Girls Post-graduate College at Dussehra Maidan to Vikram Kirti Mandir. The Governor will distribute ‘Vikram Alankaran’ for seven streams and release new calendar as well.

The governor will confer ‘Vikram Alankaran’ to Bharat Nijwani who thwarted a loot incident, senior archeologist Dr Manoharsingh Ranawat, Vishal Shinde a well known tabla player, Government Dhanvantari Ayurveda Medical College principal Prof Jogeshwar Prasad Chourasiya for his contribution in Ayurveda, prominent classical singer Dr Yegesh Devle, Dr Priyanka Vaidya Ashtputre for her contribution to classical dance and lawyer Rajesh Joshi.