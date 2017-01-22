Two vehicle thieves arrested

Indore : Police arrested two persons in connection with vehicle thefts and recovered 13 stolen two-wheelers from their possession.

According to police, a tip off was received about a man involved in vehicle thefts and based on that information the man was detained and questioned. He told police his name was Golu and a resident of Pipalwala Chowk.

Golu told police that he and his associate Rahul stole vehicles from various locations in the city and sold them at throw away prices. Based on information provided by Golu Police arrested Rahul and recovered as many as 13 two-wheelers stashed around the city.