Two held for IPL cricket betting

Indore : City crime branch arrested two persons for allegedly indulged in IPL cricket betting from Ashish Nagar area of the city on Saturday.

Police have seized six mobile phones, two laptops and other equipment from their possession.

According to ASP Amarendra Singh, a tip-off was received that two youths are playing satta at a rented house in Ahish Nagar under Tilak Nagar police station area.

Crime branch team along with Tilak Nagar police raided the house and arrested two youths. The accused identified as Nimit Khanuja of Bajrang Nagar and Rakesh Sharma of Ashish Nagar. Ashish hails from Dewas and staying here in a rented house.

They were busy in IPL cricket betting. The accused were handed over to Tilak Nagar police for further action.